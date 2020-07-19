Local Institution Harold's Kosher Market Closing After 90 Years

Harold's Kosher Market has closed after 90 years in business.

Harold Shorr opened the deli's first storefront in Fair Lawn, in 1956. In 1977, the market moved to its current Paramus location on E. Ridgewood Avenue, where it's been run by the Shorr family's third generation.

Harold's supplied spreads for simchas and shivas alike. Kiddush was made: Egg salad, red skin potato salad, and -- of course -- the pickles.

Their pastrami sandwiches were equal parts massive and delicious. The matzo ball soup? A go-to. Unforgetable.

But aside from the food, it's the staff -- the family -- that customers will miss the most.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye, but we have decided to close our doors," Harold's wrote on a Facebook post, which had garnered more than 126 comments as of Sunday evening.

Sid Davidovitz, who owned a photo shop in the same shopping center, remembered Harold's as an institution.

"Everyone knew Harold’s," he said. "I hope this means you both will get to relax a bit. The community and I thank you for all the years of service."

The owners said serving the community has been the "greatest honor," and wished families love, peace, health and happiness.

"Feels like we should sit shiva," Mad Peters wrote on Facebook. "But where would we get the food from?"

