'Life Changing' LA Ramen Restaurant Opens In North Jersey

A nationally-recognized ramen restaurant is opening its first East Coast location in New Jersey.

TSUJITA is expected to open in Fort Lee the first week of September.

Widely known for tsukemen ramen, a style in which chilled noodles are served separately and dipped into hot broth, the 40-seat restaurant will also be serving up traditional ramen and rice bowls.

Founded in Tokyo in 2003 by chef Takehiro Tsujita, whose technique and attention to detail has made TSUJITA’s restaurant group well-renowned in Japan and California.

TSUJITA’s American outposts have been highly acclaimed since 2011, when late Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold deemed its tsukemen “life-changingly good.”

To celebrate the grand opening weekend, the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary bowl of ramen if they follow the restaurant’s Instagram account, and throughout the rest of the weekend, the remaining parties will spin a wheel that will determine if they will receive a free meal, 30% discount or a free appetizer or dessert.

TSUJITA’s menu is an ode to traditional Tokyo cuisine, with tsukemen as the star. Variations of this signature ramen include Charsiu Tsukemen, served with charsiu (sliced pork belly); Ajitama Tsukemen, served with flavored soft-boiled egg; or the Deluxe Tsukemen, which includes soup (green onion, charsiu and menma), noodles, and an egg, with optional takana (spicy pickles mustard).

TSUJITA, 2034 Lemoine Ave., Suite 550, Fort Lee, NJ

