'Let's Go Brandon' Store Lands In New Jersey (LOOK INSIDE)

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Inside the "Let's Go Brandon" store. Photo Credit: Ocean County Scanner News

New Jersey is officially home to a "Let's Go Brandon" store.

The all-things anti-Biden store opened this month at 1405 Route 37 East in Toms River. 

The store name is a conservative code that caught fire when crowds began chanting "F--- Joe Biden," but an NBC reporter covering the event thought they were saying "Let's Go Brandon" for Brandon Brown.

Bumper stickers, t-shirts, flags, hoodies and more are on the shelves.

Click here for a look inside the shop by Ocean County Scanner News.

