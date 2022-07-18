Legendary Route 46 Pizzeria Sold After 64 Years In Business

An iconic family-owned pizzeria has been sold after 64 years in business.

Pizza Town USA on Route 46 in Elmwood Park made the announcement last week on Facebook.

"Pizzatown would like to thank everyone for their loyal patronage over the last 64 years," the wrote. "We have sold our family business but we can assure you that the product will not change. Please support the new owners the same as you supported us over the years. Thank you all very much."

Pizza Town has been manned by Michelle and Bruce Tomo, whose dad, Raymond, opened the popular eatery. Raymond died in 2019 at 93 years old.

Longtime customers expressed both sadness and gratitude over the sale in the comments.

"Thank you so much," one person wrote. "Your pies are legendary...been a customer since you opened your doors..Please know that your family and those who worked with you are so thanked...God Bless your retirement with Health, Joy and knowing that you built a wonderful and lasting memory for so many of us."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.