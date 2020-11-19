Legendary NJ Snack Factory May Close

Can you name the company that produces these snack favorites: Chips Ahoy!, Belvita, Oreo cookies, Lorna Doone, Ritz Crackers, Teddy Grahams, Triscuit crackers, Fig Newtons and Wheat Thins?

After six decades of baking these products in Fair Lawn, Nabisco is considering closing its New Jersey factory.

The Nabisco factory that opened along Route 208 in 1958, now a division of Mondelēz International, Inc., might be closing soon, according to company officials.

As the beverage and snack company moves to economize and modernize, the Fair Lawn factory is among the Nabisco facilities that might be shuttered, Laurie Guzzinati, a spokeswoman for Mondelez, told NJ Advance Media.

Nabisco employs 600 workers in Bergen County and about 2,100 statewide, she said.

Last week, representatives from Mondelez contacted the unions representing workers at the Fair Lawn factory and a plant in Atlanta, Georgia, about their potential closures, Guzzinati told NJ.com

“The way consumers are shopping and snacking is changing rapidly," Glen Walter, executive vice president and president of the North America business for Mondelez, said in a statement. “As part of our commitment to robust U.S. manufacturing, we have invested nearly $700 million in our U.S. biscuit bakeries since 2012."

Congressman Josh Gottheimer said he has requested a detailed briefing on reasons for potentially closing the Bergen County plant.

"I’m strongly urging Mondelez’s leadership to reconsider, to keep these jobs here in North Jersey, and to help make sure these workers can continue providing for their families," U.S. Rep. Gottheimer said, according to NJ.com

