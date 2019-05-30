Contact Us
Latest Restaurant Openings, Closings In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Takayama has opened in Edgewater.
Photo Credit: Takayama Edgewater Website

The baby back ribs. The mac & cheese. The famous Boiling Pot cajun boil.

Those favorites and more from JD's Steak Pit in Fort Lee will only be available for two more weeks, as the restaurant announced it will be closing in early June.

But don't worry, there are plenty of other restaurants to try around Bergen County.

  • Royal Spice, Fort Lee: " Royal Spice Hotpot is a fusion of a thousand years of Chinese health food therapy with secret recipes passed on by word-of-mouth," its website says. And it's all you can eat.
  • Takayama, Edgewater : Sushi, sashimi and bento boxes galore.
  • Regina's Sweet Temptations , Park Ridge: Owner Regina Davis is perfecting skills she learned from her aunt as a youngster, and is offering her homemade baked goods to the public.
  • Sticky's Finger Joint, Paramus : How do gourmet chicken tenders sound? Two New York City friends are making dreams come true.

