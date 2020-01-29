Contact Us
Business

Krispy Kreme Dream Becoming Bergen County Reality

Cecilia Levine
Krispy Kreme is coming to Bergen County and we've got the signage to prove it.
Krispy Kreme is coming to Bergen County and we've got the signage to prove it. Photo Credit: Ayshia McDaniels

The dream of a Bergen County Krispy Kreme location is becoming closer to a reality.

The doughnut franchise had the signage up at its new East Rutherford location Wednesday.

The store is expected to open sometime this year, but it's unclear exactly when.

Krispy Kreme officials were not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice reached out Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme is replacing the former bank space near the entrance of the Liberty Commons shopping center on Route 17 south.

The shop will make doughnuts on-site and have a drive-thru.

Ayshia McDaniels

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

