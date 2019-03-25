Koffeewagon Roasters Expands To Fort Lee

Fort Lee is getting a new coffee shop.
Koffeewagon Roasters, which opened on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights in January 2016, will be coming to Bergen Boulevard, BoozyBurbs reports .
The coffeeshop was named Best in New Jersey by Cosmopolitan and USA Today.
KWR owner Bruce Juan Pettineo roasts and brews on-site. The cafe offers pour-over coffee, cold brews, teas and pastries baked fresh daily.
No word yet on opening date.
Koffeewagon Roasters : 1666 Bergen Blvd., Fort Lee
