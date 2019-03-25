Koffeewagon Roasters Expands To Fort Lee

Fort Lee is getting a new coffee shop.

Koffeewagon Roasters, which opened on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights in January 2016, will be coming to Bergen Boulevard, BoozyBurbs reports .

The coffeeshop was named Best in New Jersey by Cosmopolitan and USA Today.

KWR owner Bruce Juan Pettineo roasts and brews on-site. The cafe offers pour-over coffee, cold brews, teas and pastries baked fresh daily.

No word yet on opening date.

Koffeewagon Roasters : 1666 Bergen Blvd., Fort Lee

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.