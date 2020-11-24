Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

Kings Food Market May Close Several New Jersey Stores

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kings Gillette
Kings Gillette Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several New Jersey Kings Food Market stores could be closing in January 2021.

WARN notices were issued to 439 employees at seven locations, according to the state's Department of Labor and Workforce website.

The following stores appear to be closing come Jan. 12, 2021:

  • Bernardsville
  • Gillette
  • Hoboken's River Street store
  • Maplewood
  • Parsippany (Corporate Headquarters)
  • Ridgewood
  • Warren

A Kings spokesperson told TapInto that Acme was in the process of purchasing 19 locations, while the grocer had plans to sell other locations to different entities.

"They could close," she said, "but everybody is working hard to create a different outcome."

Kings has 23 New Jersey locations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.