Johnny Rockets Shutters Garden State Plaza Location

Johnny Rockets has closed its Garden State Plaza location.

The 1950s diner-style restaurant had been in the mall for more than a decade (on the first floor near Starbucks) but is covered up with advertising.

The eatery's closing is a sad day for many who hold memories sweet as the milkshakes.

"Hasn't changed in years and I like it that way," Yelper Kellyanne F. from Saddle Brook said.

"It's probably one of the very few places at the plaza that I remember as a kid. Their milkshakes are always delicious and they are always affordable."

"My husband and I used to take trips to the mall just for their burgers and shakes we love this place that much," Yelper Mel N. said.

PHOTO BY CHRIS CRONIN

"It's loud, it's always packed and the staff have a habit of bursting out into song and dance in the middle of the floor which always seems to gather a crowd outside the restaurant to watch the spectacle."

No word yet on what's replacing Johnny Rockets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.