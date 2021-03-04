Jim Dandy's BBQ Restaurant Reopens 10 Months After Fire

Popular Rutherford BBQ joint Jim Dandy's has reopened nearly 10 months after a fire.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the Park Avenue restaurant overnight in mid-May of last year.

The community pitched in to help get the long-favorited rib joint back up and running.

Jim Dandy's has been busy since reopening -- often inundated with orders, said owner Brian Flynn, who thanked each local entity that helped in the last 10 months, individually in a Facebook post.

Jim Dandy's, 100 Park Ave., Rutherford.

