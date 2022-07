A Jersey Shore supermarket will shutter after 43 years old business, as first reported by the Asbury Park Press.

Super Foodtown at 1560 Route 35 in Ocean Township will close on Aug. 12, after failing to come to terms for a new lease, the outlet said citing Food Circus Super Markets President Lou Scaduto Jr.

