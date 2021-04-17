'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi Giancola Opening Ocean City Boutique

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star Sammi Giancola is opening a boutique in Ocean City.

"Sweetheart Coast" will sell clothing, accessories, home decor and gifts on the Boardwalk.

The store will open this summer, Giancola announced in a YouTube video.

Giancola has been coming to Ocean City since she was a child and said it is her "favorite place on earth.

"I couldn't think of a better place to open a store than here," she said.

Last week, Giancola's former co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley announced she was opening a store at the American Dream Mall in Bergen County.

