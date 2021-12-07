Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Business

Jersey City's 'Van Hook Cheese & Grocery' Expands To Montclair

Cecilia Levine
Van Hook Cheese & Grocery
Van Hook Cheese & Grocery Photo Credit: Carl Chastain

An all-things charcuterie store is expanding opening its second New Jersey location.

Van Hook Cheese & Grocery is coming to Montclair at the corner of Grove and Walnut Streets and is expected to open at the end of July, owner Carl Chastain told Daily Voice.

The family-owned cheese shop first opened in Jersey City in 2016.

Van Hook Cheese & Grocery sells, meats, dried fruits and nuts, antipasti, jams and spreads, pantry items, caviar and fish, butter, coffee, tea and more.

Click here for the shop's website.

