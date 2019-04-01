Jersey City's Massive New Food Hall Has Something For Everyone

Just in case you needed more lunch options, a massive new food hall has come to Jersey City.

District Kitchen opened on March 25 at the Harborside Atrium, right on the Hudson River.

"The striking, bold, black and white floor tiles reflect Harborside’s old food mart days and the wall mural with black and white photos show the complex during its industrial peak, reminding us of what once was," District Kitchen's website says.

" Today, it’s the glowing faces of excitement upon the first glance at a menu and the welcoming atmosphere of District Kitchen that keeps us coming back for more."

Vendors in the 30,000-square-foot warehouse are:

Salt + Seed

Angry Archies

Canteen Desi Dhaba

The Belgian Plate by Waffle & Co.

Pizza Vita

Kimchi Grill

Mud Cup

Tidal Poke

Enfes

Little Sushi Shop

#Baonanas

Left Bank Burger Bar

Ani Ramen

District Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Jersey City.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.