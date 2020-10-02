Jersey City Taco Spot Crowned Best In NJ

National Taco Day is right around the corner (Oct. 4) -- and if you live in Jersey City, so is one of the best spots in the U.S.

Mi Mariachi Taqueria in Journal Square was named the best taco spot in New Jersey by Yelp's list that runs down the best place in every state.

"We looked at our reviews to identify businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'taco,' then ranked those businesses using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco,'" Yelp explained.

Mi Mariachi customers say it is one of Jersey City's hidden gems.

"Super juicy yummy tacos with the right amount of meat, cooked just right and just yum. You have to try this if you're ever here," one Yelp user wrote.

"I think it's my first time having the huaraches bur nevertheless, it's still really good and good balance for the tacos if you're splitting it with someone. As seen from the pictures, you get a large quantity for your buck!"

Mi Mariachi, 213 Sip Ave., Jersey City

