Business

Jerk'D! Seasoned Jamaican Restaurateur Brings 30 Years Experience To Hackensack

Cecilia Levine
JERK'D is now open in Hackensack.
Marva Layne knows a thing or two about Caribbean cooking.

The Jamaican-born restaurateur recently opened Jerk'D Kitchen on Essex Street in Hackensack but has 30 years of experience to boot.

Layne got her start in the late 1980s with a Jamaican bakery in New York. Although that closed after four years, Layne opened two other Caribbean restaurants.

It wasn't until she opened Negril Villages -- in Atlanta and New York City -- alongside husband Carlton Hayle, and son Sim Walker that things truly started falling into place.

JERKD, 363 Essex St., Hackensack.

Hackensack's David Sims and Jerk'D owner Marva Layne.

JERKD is open in Hackensack.

Layne has created a modernized style of Caribbean food, Jerk'D being her first New Jersey restaurant.

The menu boasts salmon burgers, braised oxtail, curry chicken, pasta bowls, sweet plantains, jasmine rice, mashed sweet potatoes and more.

Pasta bowls and salads are also available, as is catering.

JERKD, 363 Essex St., Hackensack, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; Sunday closed.

