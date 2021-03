A new potato-centric eatery has opened in Bergen County.

Jack Potatoes in Westwood offers all types of baked potatoes -- including make-your-own, which come with up to 16 toppings to choose from.

Paninis, salads and wet burger are also on the menu.

Owners Ahmet Kas and Guray Ozbekrem have years of experience working in the hospitality business, BoozyBurbs reports.

Jack Potatoes, 288 3rd St., Westwood

