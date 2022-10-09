Italian Restaurant Frequented By Celebs Brings Cocktail Lounge, Pizzeria To NJ Train Station

An Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities is bringing an upscale pizzeria to a local New Jersey train station, as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

Owned by Michael Vitiello, Ristorante MV will be opening Pizzeria Tâton by MV at the Bernardsville Train Station, the outlet said. The concept was recently approved by municipal officials.

Ristorante MV has seen many celebrities since opening in March 2021, among them (scroll for full list and photos):

Pizzeria Tâton by MV is expected to open in Spring 2023, NJ Advance says. It will be offering a cocktail bar and speakeasy-style Neapolitan pizza, the outlet said.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

