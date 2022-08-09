Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Business

Israeli Street Food Joint Expands With 2nd North Jersey Location

Cecilia Levine
Chutzpah Kitchen has expanded to Westfield.
Chutzpah Kitchen has expanded to Westfield. Photo Credit: Chutzpah Kitchen

A local chef is giving North Jersey a taste of Israeli street food with the expansion of his restaurant, Chutzpah Kitchen.

Sagi Ohayon, who was born and raised in Israel, opened his flagship location in Maplewood in 2020. He held a soft opening for the Westfield location this month.

Chutzpah is a Yiddish word that translates to audacity or boldness. The chutzpah of the flavors will transport patrons to the streets of Tel Aviv. Chutzpahis the spirit of Chutzpah Kitchen, serving food with bold flavors and a warm smile, Ohayon said.

The Chutzpah Kitchen concept was conceived by Ohayon, who spent most of his life in the restaurant world.

Since 2008, he has owned and operated NYC’s Cafe Delectica, a vibrant cafe with a strong special event and catering division.

He and his family have called Maplewood home sine 2015. Ohayon had been yearning to bring “the flavors and boldness of an Israeli shuk (market) to SOMA and the surrounding areas," he said. 

The menu features popular Middle Eastern sandwiches such as falafel, kufta and schnitzel. Chutzpah Kitchen showcases modern takes on Middle-Eastern flavors with a shawarma spiced cauliflower, varying entrees, appetizers and more.  Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

Chutzpah Kitchen, 138 E. Broad St., Westfield.

