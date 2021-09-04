Irishmen Set Opening Date For New Bergen County Bar & Restaurant 'The Craftsman'

"The Craftsman" -- a new bar and restaurant run by a pair of Irishmen -- has announced an opening date.

If all inspections go according to plan, the establishment will open on Maple Avenue on April 14, owners Philip Quilter and David Casey said.

"The Craftsman" -- which has outposts in New York City -- was set to open in March 2020, but the pandemic stalled the opening process.

According to its website, "The Craftsman" is is an upscale gastro pub serving contemporary American cuisine with diverse menu options and an Irish influence. The emphasis is on exceptional craft cocktails and craft beer.

"The Craftsman" will have an outdoor patio, beer garden, a sports bar, restaurant and catering hall.

Quilter and Casey came to the U.S. from Ireland in the early 1990s with a few hundred bucks and a dream.

The Craftsman owners David Casey, left, Philip Quilter, at the new Fair Lawn location. Cecilia Levine

They met each in 1989 through an Irish hotel business and later came to the U.S. with the company -- first Casey, then Quilter.

Casey was the first to plunge into the bar and restaurant business, opening his first on Orchard Street and later, another on the Lower East Side.

Casey eventually convinced Quilter to buy in and, as they say, the rest is history.

The Craftsman is located at 6-09 Maple Ave., Fair Lawn. Check back next week for more on menu items and offerings.

