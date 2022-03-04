Iconic NJ Deli Reopening After Pandemic Shutdown

A family-owned New Jersey deli is gearing up for a long-awaited reopening, originally reported by NJ Advance Media.

Hobby's Delicatessen, in Newark, announced in an April Fool's joke "We are open... ing soon."

The Kosher-style deli — whose website says it was "established before you were born" — was bought by Sam Brummer in 1962. His two sons, Michael and Marc, later took over.

As detailed in NJ.com's report, the deli closed nearly 30 years ago after being ravaged by a fire. The Brummer brothers say they're taking the lessons they learned from that reopening and applying them to this one.

The Brummers want to make sure everything is in place when they reopen following renovations and Hobby's pandemic shutdown to meet the customers' needs.

"An old-fashioned Jewish delicatessen, Hobby’s still pickles its own legendary corned beef in fifty-gallon stainless steel vats, and its potato pancakes are a must-have," its website says.

"Soups are hearty and, of course, homemade. But Hobby’s is much more than a place to enjoy hard-to-find top-quality Eastern-European delicacies - Hobby’s offers a wonderful line of freshly-made salads, fresh fruits, and daily specials such as gazpacho, fresh salmon, chicken fajita wraps and other, more modern fare."

Hobby's is expected to reopen sometime this month.

