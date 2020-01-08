Iconic Italian Elizabeth Restaurant Spirito's For Sale

Spirito's in Elizabeth is on the market.
The old-school Italian restaurant dates back to the Great Depression , and has earned a reputation as one of the most beloved Italian eateries in the state.
The listings started popping up earlier this week.
The restaurant, building and land are for sale -- along with the liquor license and second- and- third-floor apartments.
Several health code violations closed Spirito's over the summer.
NJ.com said a call to owner Mike Spirito was not returned before publication.
