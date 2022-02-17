Iconic 'Birthday Pink' NJ Soul Food Joint Wins James Beard Award

A New Jersey soul food restaurant for more than a century is among six recipients of a James Beard award.

Corinne's Place — serving up crispy fried chicken, collard greens, mac 'n' cheese and more since 1989 — was awarded the America's Classics Award.

The award is one given to local restaurants that have "timeless appeal."

"Corinne Bradley-Powers has been keeping Haddon Avenue festive since 1989 with a birthday-pink dining room and a devoted post-church Sunday rush," the JB Foundation said.

"It could be the Cajun-spiced turkey wings, the picnic-perfect black-eyed peas, the tender pig’s feet in zesty sauce, the smothered pork chops, or the sweet potato pie.

"But there’s no doubt her classic fried chicken—its simply seasoned crust fried to a golden, heat-bubbled cracker shell concealing juicy meat—is also a prime reason this restaurant has remained an enduring touchstone for home-style soul food."

Corinne's Place is located at 1254 Haddon Ave., in Camden.

