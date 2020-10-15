Iconic Bergen County Diner Shutters

The Lyndhurst Diner has officially closed its doors.

The Riverside Avenue diner was helmed for nearly 48 years by John Sakellaris, who died in January 2019 -- and remembered for his unmistakable, booming voice yet gentle personality.

"The History of Diners in New Jersey" author Michael Gabriele shared a tribute on Facebook Oct. 12.

"It's a sad day," he wrote. "I wonder how long the baker man will be sliding down the iconic Lyndhurst Diner sign."

Oct. 12, 2020 Dear Facebook Friends and NJ Diner Fans, It's a gray, gloomy day here in the Garden State. This morning I... Posted by The History of Diners in New Jersey on Monday, October 12, 2020

The diner reportedly closed a few months ago. It was unclear if there were any reopening plans.

