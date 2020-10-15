Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Iconic Bergen County Diner Shutters

Cecilia Levine
Lyndhurst Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps
John Sakellaris Photo Credit: Emanuel Logothetis

The Lyndhurst Diner has officially closed its doors.

The Riverside Avenue diner was helmed for nearly 48 years by John Sakellaris, who died in January 2019 -- and remembered for his unmistakable, booming voice yet gentle personality.

"The History of Diners in New Jersey" author Michael Gabriele shared a tribute on Facebook Oct. 12.

"It's a sad day," he wrote. "I wonder how long the baker man will be sliding down the iconic Lyndhurst Diner sign."

The diner reportedly closed a few months ago. It was unclear if there were any reopening plans.

