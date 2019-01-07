Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Elmwood Park Firefighters Douse Another Marcal Blaze
Business

'I Love You Papou': Grandson's Touching Tribute Honors Late Lyndhurst Diner Owner

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Emanuel Logothetis with grandfather John Sakellaris, longtime Lyndhurst Diner owner.
Emanuel Logothetis with grandfather John Sakellaris, longtime Lyndhurst Diner owner. Photo Credit: Emanuel Logothetis

He had an unmistakable, booming voice. A magnetic and kind personality. An innate ability to make everyone feel at home.

This is how longtime Lyndhurst Diner owner John Sakellaris, who died Tuesday after 48 years at the helm, is being remembered.

If you didn't know Sakalleris, a touching tribute penned by his grandson -- Emanuel Logothetis -- might make you feel like you did. Or at least, wish that you did.

Logothetis, who spent nearly every weekend of his childhood at the Eagle Street diner with his grandfather, published the tribute to Facebook , where it garnered hundreds of likes, shares and comments.

"He taught me what it means to be a straight shooter and to tell it like it is no matter what. How family is the most important thing in life (you have one mother, one father, and your siblings are your blood that never changes for anyone or anything). How giving back to others and helping those who need you is life’s ultimate duty. My grandfather never refused anyone who asked him for a favor, EVER no matter how big or small."

Logothetis recalled his grandfather's unwavering loyalty to friends, family and customers -- "there for the highs and lows and everything in between," and the importance of staying true to your roots.

"He taught me what it means to be a Greek American, what it means to be Karpathian. 'Remember the meaning Manoli, remember the meaning.' How vital it was to keep the culture vibrant and growing. tradition, customs, language it’s up generation after to generation to carry out. “'If you forget where you came from, you don’t know where you are going.'"

Viewing will be Jan. 15 from 2 to 9 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Clifton. A funeral service will be held Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m., at the church with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.