'I Love You Papou': Grandson's Touching Tribute Honors Late Lyndhurst Diner Owner

He had an unmistakable, booming voice. A magnetic and kind personality. An innate ability to make everyone feel at home.

This is how longtime Lyndhurst Diner owner John Sakellaris, who died Tuesday after 48 years at the helm, is being remembered.

If you didn't know Sakalleris, a touching tribute penned by his grandson -- Emanuel Logothetis -- might make you feel like you did. Or at least, wish that you did.

Logothetis, who spent nearly every weekend of his childhood at the Eagle Street diner with his grandfather, published the tribute to Facebook , where it garnered hundreds of likes, shares and comments.

"He taught me what it means to be a straight shooter and to tell it like it is no matter what. How family is the most important thing in life (you have one mother, one father, and your siblings are your blood that never changes for anyone or anything). How giving back to others and helping those who need you is life’s ultimate duty. My grandfather never refused anyone who asked him for a favor, EVER no matter how big or small."

Logothetis recalled his grandfather's unwavering loyalty to friends, family and customers -- "there for the highs and lows and everything in between," and the importance of staying true to your roots.

"He taught me what it means to be a Greek American, what it means to be Karpathian. 'Remember the meaning Manoli, remember the meaning.' How vital it was to keep the culture vibrant and growing. tradition, customs, language it’s up generation after to generation to carry out. “'If you forget where you came from, you don’t know where you are going.'"

Viewing will be Jan. 15 from 2 to 9 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Clifton. A funeral service will be held Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m., at the church with burial at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.

