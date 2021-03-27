Husband & Wife Bring Philly Sticky Bun Biz To Jersey Shore

Sweet news: A Philadelphia sticky bun company helmed by a husband-and-wife duo is headed straight for the Jersey Shore.

Barry's Buns -- opened by Joel and Jen Singer -- will open in Wildwood Crest on May 7.

The store will be located at 6107 New Jersey Ave.

Joel, whose middle name is Barry, launched a cheesecake business at 14 years old. He took home first place in a culinary competition to attend Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, graduating with a degree in pastry arts.

He also recently worked as the regional bakery associate coordinator for Whole Foods Market in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"It has always been a lifelong goal for Joel to have his own place and sticky buns have always been a favorite of Joel’s since childhood," Barry's Buns' website says.

"His fondest childhood memory is that of his dad regularly bringing home sticky buns for the family."

Joel handles everything culinary while Jen helms the business side and other day-to-day operations.

Popular Barry's Buns menu items include walnut, raisin and seasonal sticky buns, blueberry crumb cake, apple crumb cake, maple bacon buns, mini bun cups and more. Most buns go for $6 each.

Pastries, babkas, bars, cakes and cookies are also available.

