Hugely Popular YouTuber Opens NJ Ghost Kitchen For Burger Joint

A wildly popular YouTuber is opening a ghost kitchen in New Jersey for MrBeast Burger, his virtual burger joint.

The eatery selected for the special task is Blend on Main in Manasquan, according to NJ.com.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has 100 million subscribers and brought his virtual restaurant to a brick-and-mortar spot at the American Dream Mall back in September, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

First opened in 2020, MrBeast has become renowned for its “smashed burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, outrageous grilled cheese, seasoned crinkle fries and more,” its Instagram and website say.

A specific opening date has yet to be set for MrBeast’s new “ghost kitchen” — a dining concept that offers pickup and delivery only, according to WPST.

