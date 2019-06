Jersey Barnfire Hot Sauce is on fire.

The Long Valley-based company owned by Austin D'Almeida and John Sauchelli won two championship awards at the 7th Annual Hot Sauce Expo in New York City.

The Indian Summer sauce -- which is " mustard-based with a touch of curry " -- won the company awards for Caribbean Style and Grand World Champion.

Click here to purchase a bottle of your own.

