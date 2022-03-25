Hong Kong Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens In Bergen County

New Territories Ice Cream from New York City has expanded its footprint into Bergen County.

Unique flavors like Tokyo Banana, Earl Gray, Cinnamon Donut, Cookie Dough Oreo and Matcha are on the menu.

New Territories Ice Cream is scooping up 12 flavors, where ice cream can be served atop sweet, eggy bubble waffles (Hong Kong’s famous street snack) that are crisp on the outside and cakey on the inside or spun into an over the top milkshake.

New Territories, 13-24 River Road, Fair Lawn

