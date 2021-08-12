Hoboken's Malibu Diner To Close: Report

Hoboken’s iconic Malibu Diner will soon close its doors, HobokenGirl reports.

Malibu Diner on 14th Street will remain open through Dec. 31 before closing its doors for the building’s demolition, the report says citing the restaurant’s co-owner.

The decision to rebuild was made by the restaurant’s previous owner, who died about a year ago; meanwhile, the restaurant has plans to reopen in a brand new commercial space right down the road in about two years, the report says.

Follow Malibu Diner on Facebook for the latest updates.

