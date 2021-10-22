Hoboken's Longstanding Italian Bakery Giorgio's Shutters

Longtime Italian bakery Giorgio’s Pasticceria in Hoboken will soon call it quits after more than four decades in business.

The Washington Street staple, which has been around since 1974, has been listed and sold, according to The Hoboken Girl.

The property comprises a two-level commercial space and a brownstone with three residential units on a 1,748-square-foot lot, “perfect for bakery, restaurant, retail or office,” according to the Realtor.com listing.

The building was listed for sale shortly after Easter Sunday, and the bakery’s last day open will be Nov. 7, the outlet says.

But Giorgio’s fans shouldn’t lose all hope — it may not be the end of the road for the once-bustling bakery.

“Giorgio’s may come back in a different form, you never know what life brings,” Mary, pastry chef Giorgio’s daughter, told HG.

Giorgio’s Pasticceria, 1112 Washington St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.