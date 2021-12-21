Hoboken Gym Destroyed In Explosion That Killed 2

Support is skyrocketing for the owners of a Hoboken warehouse that went up in flames and exploded overnight Monday, causing two deaths.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze at 38 Jackson St., DailyVoice.com reported.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire, which ravaged several adjacent buildings, is pending.

Meanwhile, nearly $39,000 had been raised on GoFundMe by more than 250 donors as of Tuesday afternoon for the staff of CrossFit Hoboken, which abruptly shuttered following the double-fatal fire.

The funds will also be used to start the rebuilding process, campaign creator Jon Bevacqua said.

“We are left with many unanswered questions but we know for sure we will be back and better than ever,” reads the fundraiser.

The gym’s Instagram page also posted a heartfelt message to its followers about the “devastating experience.”

“Everyone that has reached out and shown kindness and support for us as a gym, as staff and as a community has been so greatly appreciated and much needed,” the post says. “We love you all so much.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Rebuild Crossfit Hoboken’ on GoFundMe.

