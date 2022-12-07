Ho, Ho, No: Lidl Recalling Advent Calendars Due To Salmonella Contamination Scare

The countdown to Christmas got off to a rough start for Virginia-based Lidl US, which announced a voluntary recall of certain advent calendars due to a fear of Salmonella contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lidl US, which has more than 12,000 stores in 32 countries, announced that it will be recalling 8.4-ounce “Favorina-branded Advent Calendars (Premium Chocolate With a Creamy Filling)” due to the potential contamination.

The recall was announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“This product is being voluntarily recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination," the FDA noted. "Salmonella is an organism that poses a serious health risk to young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems."

Officials say that the items subject to the recall were sold at Lidl stores between Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Monday, Dec. 5 when the issue was discovered during routine testing.

The recalled items have a “Best If Used By” year of 2023 and a barcode number of 4056489516965.

There have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions from people consuming the products in the advent calendars being recalled.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

"Lidl US takes the health and safety of its customers as its top priority,” company officials said in a statement. “If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund.”

