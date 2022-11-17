Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters

A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business.

Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website.

The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.

Years later, Lancieri's nephew, Pat Grimaldi, opened his pizzeria in Brooklyn. Later came the Hackensack location in 1993, where owner John Grimaldi met his wife, Julie.

Brooklyn's opened in Edgewater in 1997, and then in Ridgewood in 2001. The Edgewater shop's last day in business will be Saturday, Nov. 26.

