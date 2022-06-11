High-Tech Go-Kart Track Brings New Life To Shuttered South Jersey Kmart Store

A former Central Jersey Kmart store is in the process of being transformed into a larger-than-life go-kart track.

The building at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin will soon boast 32 electric go-karts, arcades, a ninja course and rock climbing.

"This new FEC is bound to breathe life back into this shopping center and the local community," said vendor DFX on Facebook.

According to NJ Advance Media, company is leasing about two-thirds of the 92.000-square-foot Kmart building, which closed in 2014. DFX is also providing video systems, lighting and audio, the outlet said.

No word yet on an opening date.

