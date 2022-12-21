Hertz Rented Vehicles With Open Recalls For Repairs: Feds

Federal officials are investigating allegations that Hertz rented suspect vehicles to customers without getting recommended required recall repairs for several years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 20 advising that Hertz had previously rented Nissan and Ford vehicles that were not properly repaired during recent recalls.

According to the NHTSA, the agency would be in violation of the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. The vehicles subject to the government’s probe were produced in the 2018 through 2020 model years.

If found complicit in renting questionable vehicles that were not properly repaired, the NHTSA would have the authority to levy fines against companies that fail to comply with the Safety Act.

The investigation by the NHTSA was launched late last year when it was tipped off that Hertz may have rented vehicles that had previously been subject to recalls.

