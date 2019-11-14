Here Is Your Guide To The Best Pizzerias In Jersey City

You won't get far in Jersey City without spotting a pizzeria.

Besides, everyone's got their favorite.

These are the highest-rated and most popular pizza shops in Jersey City (shops had to have 50 or more reviews to qualify for this list).

7. Renato's Pizza Masters: Renato's has a whopping 347 review and four solid stars on Yelp. Established in 1959, Renato's owner was born in Italy and has earned rave reviews for his wide variety of Italian delicacies. Margarita, however, seem to be one of the favorites when it comes to the pizza pies. 278 Central Ave.

Bread + Salt pizza

6. Bread & Salt: If the name sounds familiar, you may recognize it from Daily Meal's annual list of 101 best pizzerias in the U.S. Chef Rick Easton dishes up " Roman-style pizza al taglio sliced to order, with a crisp, airy and chewy crust topped with a changing selection of fresh ingredients," the outlet said. Simply put: European vibes and fantastic pies, Yelpers say. 437 Palisade Ave.

Paparazzi Pizza

5. Paparazzi Italiano: This Hollywood-themed restaurant has been making authentic Italian pizza a priority in its stone-fired oven since 2011. Aside from the focaccia style pies, buffalo wings are a must-try here. 200 Summit Ave.

4. Gino's Pizzeria : It's not artisanal but not exactly a classic. Gino's lies somewhere in between the two. A Philly cheesesteak pizza, for example, is in the mix. The restaurant made headlines earlier this fall when they hired a man with autism to help around the shop.

"Krispy isn't just a name -- it's a promise."

3. Krispy Pizza: If you're looking for a classic New York slice, this is your spot. Krispy Pizza went up against pizzerias from across New York City in the "Battle of the Borough" at the New York Pizza Expo in 2005, and came out on top. 33 Hudson St.

2. Larry & Joe's Pizza : The family-owned pizza shop seems to have a cult-like following. Old school and casual, Larry & Joe's also boasts one of the best chicken parm sandwiches in the area, customers say. 533 Newark Ave.

Tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil, sea salt, olive oil: A pizza pie from Razza Pizza Artigianale.

1. Razza Pizza Artigianale : Unsurprisingly, Razza Pizza came in at the top. The eatery was named to the Daily Meal's list of 50 best Italian restaurants last summer. The crust is crisp on the outside soft on the inside. The mozzarella is fresh, and locally sourced to boot. The sauce includes California tomatoes. Altogether, the pies are "damn near perfect," the Daily Meal said. 275 Grove St.

