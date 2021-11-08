Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teaneck Pedestrian, 65, On Cellphone Struck Crossing Mid-Block At Night, Police Report
Business

Harvest & Ale Now Open In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Harvest & Ale
Harvest & Ale Photo Credit: Harvest & Ale Instagram

A new restaurant and bar has opened its doors in Bergen County.

Harvest & Ale, on Ramapo Valley Road in Oakland, bills itself as the area's newest farm-to-table restaurant.

The menu boasts apps, sandwiches, bread bowls, greens and grains, skillets and mains, a kids menu, and dozens of cocktails and ales to choose from.

The owners also manage Plank Pizza Company in Saddle Brook and Heights Bar & Grill in Hasbrouck Heights, BoozyBurbs reports.

Harvest & Ale, 588 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.