Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Hackettstown Dunkin’ Donuts Evacuated, Worker Sickened By Carbon Monoxide Leak: Police

Valerie Musson
Dunkin' Donuts on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown
Dunkin' Donuts on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Dunkin’ Donuts in Hackettstown was evacuated and a worker was sickened by a carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of elevated levels of carbon monoxide and a medical incident at the Mountain Avenue store found workers evacuating and one suffering from a headache shortly after 5:10 a.m., local police said.

The 21-year-old Mansfield woman also complained of nausea but refused medical attention, police said.

A follow-up investigation by the fire department found that the elevated levels were caused by a malfunctioning HVAC system.

The store was closed for about an hour and reopened after being fully ventilated.

