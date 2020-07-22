Gyro Restaurant Opens In New Milford

Two brothers have opened a gyro restaurant in New Milford.

Gyro House on River Road is run by Daniel Bisse and Johan Melki.

The eatery has a build-your-own salad bar for $10. It starts with a base of cucumber, lettuce and tomato, and has toppings such as chick peas, pineapple, carrot sticks, Tabbouleh, grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes and more.

The menu also boasts $7 wraps for, pre-made salads, $10 gyro platters (choose from falafel, beef or chicken), $6 burgers, $6 kids meals and more.

Gyro House, 366 River Road, 201-292-3464, open 7 days a week 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

