Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Two Narcan Saves In One Weekend: Good Samaritans, EMS Assist Emerson Police
Guatemalan Cafe 'Mi Flor' Opens In Westwood

Cecilia Levine
Eliu Salguero
Eliu Salguero Photo Credit: Provided

A Guatemalan-inspired cafe has opened in Bergen County.

Mi Flor Latin Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with outdoor seating available on Kinderkamack Road in Westwood.

Mi Flor is open in Westwood

Mi Flor Instagram

The chef, Eliu Salguero, was born and raised in Guatemala in a large family as one of 16 children.

The restaurant is a tribute to both his mother and father. Losing his mother a year ago last April and his dad two years prior. 

His dad always called his mother “Mi Flor” (my flower).

Hence, the name of the cafe with photos of his family hanging behind the counter with an Orchid for his mom, whose name was Oralia.

According to its website, Mi Flor offers "unique Latin Food with modern flair."

The menu boasts ceviche, empanadas, guac, tostones, chicken, steak and churasco plates, soupes, baked goods and more.

Mi Flor, 57 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood.

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

