Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Got A Hairy Back? Clifton Firefighter's $10 Amazon Solution Honors Late Brother

Cecilia Levine
Charles Bolcar invented the Ape Scrape, which honors his late brother Gary Bolcar who once dubbed him "Hairy Sasquatch."
Guys, you don't have to ask other people to shave your back anymore.

You can thank Clifton firefighter Charles Bolcar who, for a while, had a similar problem.

Not anymore.

Bolcar of West Milford is selling his patented "Ape Scrape" on Amazon for $10.

The firefighter was dubbed "Hairy Sasquatch" by his brother and former Clifton fire captain Gary Bolcar while canoeing on the Delaware River, NorthJersey.com reports.

After 16 years of trying to find a solution, Charles came up with the Ape Scrape -- somewhat of a homage to his brother who died in a 2003 motorcycle crash.

The product has a 16-inch plastic handle that fits any razor.

It's not just for men, Bolcar said: Nearly half of the 200 products already sold were to women.

Click here to buy one.

