Golf Simulation Game Opens First US Showroom In Bergen County

How's your swing, New Jersey? A golf simulation game is opening its first US showroom in Bergen County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at InHome Golf will be held at the new Wall Street West business on Thursday, June 22.

With the new showroom, golfers will be able to try out innovative technology that allows for in-home practice year-round and the ability to simulate rounds at the world’s top courses, such as Pebble Beach and St. Andrew’s.

A top choice for commercial and residential developments as well as private homes, InHome Golf has worked with some of the most well-known golf clubs and indoor golf facilities, including TaylorMade Performance Labs, Canadian Open host course St. Georges, Royal Ottawa Golf Club, Tee Box Indoor Golf and Kudos Golf Indoor Virtual Driving Range.

The Lyndhurst showroom will be InHome Golf’s first showroom to open in the United States.

Founded in 2017 by James Laidlaw, InHome Golf is the leading design focused golf simulator, providing simulators for both commercial and residential developments.

InHome Golf began by recognizing how complex technology was becoming for the everyday golfer, a problem they felt could be solved by leveraging knowledge and experience to cut through clutter while adding a little human connection and personality along the way.

InHome Golf, 1000 Wall St. W, Lyndhurst, NJ

