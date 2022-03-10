Gelato Shop Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Juice Bar

A gelato shop will be moving into the space formerly occupied by a juice bar in Bergen County.

Signage for Gelato Di Nonna is hanging at 37 E Ridgewood Ave., previously home to Wild and Hearty, as first reported by BoozyBurbs. No further details have been released.

Wild and Hearty opened in 2019 under the same ownership as Samba Bowls. It wasn't clear when the shop shuttered, but was last active on Facebook in Summer 2021.

