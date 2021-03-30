Gelato Shop Coming To Englewood

A new gelato shop is coming to Englewood.

Bianco Nero will be located at 18 East Palisade Ave., and is set to open sometime over the summer, BoozyBurbs reports.

The artisanal gelato shop apparently has the same owners who run Baci Gelato in Norwood.

Baci boasts the "creamiest, tastiest Italian Gelato available for wholesale in New Jersey & New York.

"Inspired by our rich European roots, we sought to bring the authentic and sophisticated flavors of Italy to the United States."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.