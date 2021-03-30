Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Gelato Shop Coming To Englewood

Cecilia Levine
Bianco Nero
Bianco Nero Photo Credit: Bianco Nero Instagram

A new gelato shop is coming to Englewood.

Bianco Nero will be located at 18 East Palisade Ave., and is set to open sometime over the summer, BoozyBurbs reports.

The artisanal gelato shop apparently has the same owners who run Baci Gelato in Norwood.

Baci boasts the "creamiest, tastiest Italian Gelato available for wholesale in New Jersey & New York.

"Inspired by our rich European roots, we sought to bring the authentic and sophisticated flavors of Italy to the United States."

