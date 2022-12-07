Frozen Raspberries Sold In New Jersey Recalled Due To Potential Hepatitis A Contamination

More than 1,250 cases of a frozen raspberry product sold in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia are being recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of 10-pound James Farm frozen raspberries after FDA testing led to the discovery of Hepatitis A in some of the products.

Specifically, the FDA indicated the presence of the virus James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by the UPC Code (found on the top of the carton) “76069501010,” and Lot Code “22-165” (found on the bottom of the carton), with a “Best if used by” date of June 14, 2024.

The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in food-service 10-pound James Farm branded cartons.

The product is exclusively sold through Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

“All inventories of the affected lot have been removed from Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations,” according to officials. “Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations are also directly contacting their customers regarding this recall.”

There have been no illnesses or adverse reactions reported by anyone using the product.

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness that lasts multiple months.

“Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool,” officials said. "Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food.

“In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.”

Anyone who may have been exposed to the recalled product has been advised to consult with a local healthcare professional or their local health department to determine what steps to take to combat the virus.

