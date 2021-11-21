Friends' New Cafe Brings Cuban Flair To Hudson County

A new Cuban coffee shop and eatery has opened in Union City.

Cortaditos Cuban Coffee & Eatery was founded by a pair of Cuban entrepreneurs, Adam and Andres.

The two formed a partnership in which Andres -- who owns Sweets & Cortaditos, a local bakery and cafe -- donated food and coffee for Adam's nonprofit supporting Cuban American college students, Galas.

"Here at Cortaditos, we deliver our rich Cuban culture as well as a deep commitment to social good, in every cafecito we serve," the website says. "Y lo hacemos con Azúcar! (and we do it with Sugar!)."

A grand opening complete with live music, food and dance was held on Nov. 19.

The menu boasts freshly-squeezed juices, coffee, sandwiches and pastries.

Cortaditos, 4501 Park Ave., Union City, Mondays to Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

