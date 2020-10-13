Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Business

Fried Rice Dog Chain Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Doughnut Shop

Cecilia Levine
ChungChun Rice Dogs is coming to Bergen County.
ChungChun Rice Dogs is coming to Bergen County. Photo Credit: @hangryforwat Instagram

A Korean fried rice dog restaurant is replacing a shuttered doughnut shop in Bergen County.

ChungChun Rice Dogs will be moving in to the Livingston Street space formerly occupied by Honeybee Donuts in Norwood, BoozyBurbs reports.

Established in 2019, ChungChun specializes in a Korean rice dog -- similar to an American corn dog. The difference is that ChungChun's spicy sausages are fried in a rice flour batter. 

Customers have the option to get mozzarella cheese instead, of half cheese half hot dog.

The batter-dipped sticks are then coated with a variety of toppings such as crispy fried potatoes, squid ink, ramen and more.

The restaurant has other locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Arcadia and more.

No word yet on an opening date.

ChungChun Rice Dogs, 450 Livingston St., Norwood

