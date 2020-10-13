Fried Rice Dog Chain Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Doughnut Shop

A Korean fried rice dog restaurant is replacing a shuttered doughnut shop in Bergen County.

ChungChun Rice Dogs will be moving in to the Livingston Street space formerly occupied by Honeybee Donuts in Norwood, BoozyBurbs reports.

Established in 2019, ChungChun specializes in a Korean rice dog -- similar to an American corn dog. The difference is that ChungChun's spicy sausages are fried in a rice flour batter.

Customers have the option to get mozzarella cheese instead, of half cheese half hot dog.

The batter-dipped sticks are then coated with a variety of toppings such as crispy fried potatoes, squid ink, ramen and more.

The restaurant has other locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Arcadia and more.

No word yet on an opening date.

ChungChun Rice Dogs, 450 Livingston St., Norwood

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.