Free Samples Offered At Opening Of North Jersey Farm Store

Farm Stores — a drive-thru grocery store now open in Newton — is celebrating its grand opening with free samples, raffles and more.

The small but expansive supermarket chain first launched in 2015 and combines freshness and convenience to customers who don’t ever have to get out of their cars, offering staples like produce, dairy, baked goods, coffee, “grab n’ go” items and more.

The new Newton store at 187 Main St. marks the franchise’s second Garden State location — the first being the Toms River store.

The grand opening, scheduled for Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include samples of products including the franchise’s “world famous” eggnog, as well as raffles and a glitter tattoo artist, the Facebook event says.

Visitors will also have the chance to take photos with the brand’s beloved stuffed bovine mascot, “Moo”Reece.

A rain date is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Follow Farm Stores in Newton on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.